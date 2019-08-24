Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Southampton: How to watch PREMIER LEAGUE online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Brighton & Hove Albion (home) vs. Southampton (away)

Current Records: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0-1; Southampton 0-2-0

What to Know

Southampton is hoping to carry away a victory in their first match against Brighton & Hove Albion of the season. They will face off against one another at 10 a.m. ET this coming Saturday at American Express Community Stadium.

Last Saturday, Southampton faced Liverpool for the first time this year and failed to start things off on the right foot. Southampton fell a goal short of Liverpool, losing 1-2. The result was an unpleasant reminder to Southampton of the 1-3 loss they experienced in the two teams' previous fixture April 5.

Brighton went toe to toe against West Ham United in Matchweek 2 and left on equal footing. They ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.

Southampton and Brighton tied 2-2 in their first match last year, but Southampton got the W in their second match 1-0. Brighton are out to return the favor; check back on CBSSports.com for updates on how they fare.

Series History

Southampton have won all of the games they've played against Brighton & Hove Albion in the last 3 years.