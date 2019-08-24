Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Southampton updates: Live Premier League game scores, results for Saturday

Southampton is hoping to claim a victory in their first match against Brighton & Hove Albion of the year. They will face off against one another at 10 a.m. ET this coming Saturday at American Express Community Stadium.

Last Saturday, Southampton faced Liverpool for the first time this season and failed to start things off on the right foot. Southampton lost 1-2 to Liverpool. The result was an unpleasant reminder to Southampton of the 1-3 loss they experienced in the two teams' previous fixture April 5.

Brighton took on West Ham United in Matchweek 2, but the clubs will have to wait until next time for a more definitive result. They ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.

Southampton and Brighton tied 2-2 in their first match last year, but Southampton got the W in their second match 1-0. Brighton are out to return the favor; check back on CBSSports.com for updates on how they fare.