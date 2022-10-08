The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.
Who's Playing
- Tottenham Hotspur @ Brighton & Hove Albion
- Current Records: Tottenham Hotspur 5-1-2; Brighton & Hove Albion 4-1-2
What to Know
Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at The American Express Community Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Tottenham winning the first 2-0 on the road and Brighton taking the second 1-0.
On Saturday, Brighton and Liverpool tied 3-3, good for one point each.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 1-1 at halftime, but Spurs were not quite Arsenal's equal in the second half when they met on Saturday. Tottenham took a 3-1 hit to the loss column.
After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are out for the full three points in this fixture.
Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.
How To Watch
- Who: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Tottenham Hotspur
- When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
- Where: The American Express Community Stadium
- TV: NBC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Watch in Canada: fubo Sports Network Canada
- Caesars Sportsbook odds: Brighton +170; Draw +235; Tottenham +160
Series History
Tottenham Hotspur have won six out of their last ten games against Brighton & Hove Albion.
- Apr 16, 2022 - Brighton & Hove Albion 1 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 0
- Mar 16, 2022 - Tottenham Hotspur 2 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 0
- Jan 31, 2021 - Brighton & Hove Albion 1 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 0
- Nov 01, 2020 - Tottenham Hotspur 2 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 1
- Dec 26, 2019 - Tottenham Hotspur 2 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 1
- Oct 05, 2019 - Brighton & Hove Albion 3 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 0
- Apr 23, 2019 - Tottenham Hotspur 1 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 0
- Sep 22, 2018 - Tottenham Hotspur 2 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 1
- Apr 17, 2018 - Tottenham Hotspur 1 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 1
- Dec 13, 2017 - Tottenham Hotspur 2 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 0