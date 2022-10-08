The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Tottenham Hotspur @ Brighton & Hove Albion

Current Records: Tottenham Hotspur 5-1-2; Brighton & Hove Albion 4-1-2

What to Know

Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at The American Express Community Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Tottenham winning the first 2-0 on the road and Brighton taking the second 1-0.

On Saturday, Brighton and Liverpool tied 3-3, good for one point each.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 1-1 at halftime, but Spurs were not quite Arsenal's equal in the second half when they met on Saturday. Tottenham took a 3-1 hit to the loss column.

After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are out for the full three points in this fixture.

How To Watch

Who: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Tottenham Hotspur When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: The American Express Community Stadium

The American Express Community Stadium TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Watch in Canada: fubo Sports Network Canada

fubo Sports Network Canada Caesars Sportsbook odds: Brighton +170; Draw +235; Tottenham +160

Series History

Tottenham Hotspur have won six out of their last ten games against Brighton & Hove Albion.