The Premier League is back in action on Thursday.

Who's Playing

Tottenham Hotspur @ Brighton & Hove Albion

Current Records: Tottenham Hotspur 11-3-4, Brighton & Hove Albion 7-6-5

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: The American Express Community Stadium

The American Express Community Stadium TV: USA

CBS Sports App

fuboTV (Try for free)

What to Know

Tottenham Hotspur will wrap up 2023 with a road trip to face off against Brighton & Hove Albion at 2:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at The American Express Community Stadium. Tottenham will be looking to extend their current three-game winning streak.

Tottenham faced off against Everton for the first time this season, and Tottenham walked away the winners. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past Everton 2-1. Two seems to be a good number for Tottenham as the squad scooped up a win with the same number of goals in their previous game.

Meanwhile, Brighton and Crystal Palace ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw on Thursday. Brighton's goal came from Danny Welbeck at minute 82, while Crystal Palace's was scored by Jordan Ayew in the 45th.

Tottenham's win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 11-3-4. Brighton's record now sits at 7-6-5.

Tottenham came out on top in a nail-biter against Brighton when the teams last played back in April, sneaking past 2-1. The rematch might be a little tougher for Tottenham since the squad won't have the home-pitch advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Tottenham Hotspur has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Brighton & Hove Albion.