Brighton & Hove Albion vs. West Ham United updates: Live Premier League game scores, results for Saturday

Brighton & Hove Albion are hoping to carry away a victory in their first match against West Ham United of the season. Brighton & Hove Albion will be playing in front of their home fans against West Ham United at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at American Express Community Stadium. Brighton & Hove Albion will be strutting in after a win while West Ham United will be stumbling in from a loss.

Brighton & Hove Albion got themselves on the board against Watford last Saturday, but Watford never followed suit. Brighton & Hove Albion took down Watford 3-0.

West Ham United faced Manchester City for the first time this year and failed to start things off on the right foot. West Ham United were dealt a punishing 0-5 defeat at the hands of Manchester City . If West Ham United were hoping to take revenge for the 0-1 defeat against Manchester City the last time the teams met, then they were left disappointed.

Brighton & Hove Albion won their first match against West Ham United 1-0 last season, but West Ham United managed a 2-2 tie in the next match. Check back on CBSSports.com to find out if they can go a step further this time and collect a victory.