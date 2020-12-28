Brighton and Hove Albion welcome Arsenal to American Express Community Stadium on Tuesday with Mikel Arteta's side boosted by their 3-1 home win over Chelsea on Boxing Day. The hosts are 16th in the Premier League table while the visitors are 15th but four points better off after 15 matches. Brighton are without a win in six games while Arsenal had been seven without a win until they beat Chelsea and the Gunners have actually lost two more matches than Graham Potter's men.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Tuesday, Dec. 29

: Tuesday, Dec. 29 Time : 1:00 p.m. ET

: 1:00 p.m. ET Location : American Express Community Stadium -- Falmer (Brighton), England

: American Express Community Stadium -- Falmer (Brighton), England TV channel : NBC Sports Network

: NBC Sports Network Live Stream : FuboTV (try for free)

: FuboTV (try for free) Odds: Brighton +210; Draw +240; Arsenal +130 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Brighton: Winless since their unexpected 2-1 victory away at Aston Villa toward the end of November, the Seagulls are without a home win in the league since they beat Arsenal 2-1 back in June. On a run of three straight draws after two losses, Brighton host Arteta's men and then Wolverhampton Wanderers in the space of a couple of days.

Just two points above the relegation zone, a win against either opponent would be a massive boost for Potter and his squad in the battle against the drop.

Arsenal: With the Chelsea win ending a run of five defeats from seven in the league, Arteta will be hoping that his players have turned a corner with Brighton, West Bromwich Albion, Crystal Palace and Newcastle United all winnable matches -- albeit not without their dangers. All four of those games are important as they are against sides in and around the Gunners' current position of 15th while midtable still lies a few good results away.

With the Chelsea result hinting at better home form moving forward, Arsenal now need to address their away form with two opportunities to pick up just a third away success of the season.

Prediction

Arsenal come out on top in a tight affair despite Thomas Partey and Gabriel's absences. Pick: Arsenal 2, Brighton 1