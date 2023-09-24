The Premier League is back in action on Sunday.

Who's Playing

Bournemouth @ Brighton & Hove Albion

Current Records: Bournemouth 0-3-2, Brighton & Hove Albion 4-0-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET

USA Network

fubo (Try for free)

CBS Sports App

What to Know

Brighton & Hove Albion will be playing at home against Bournemouth at 9:00 a.m. ET on Sunday at The American Express Community Stadium. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, Brighton & Hove Albion will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Brighton & Hove Albion faced off against Manchester United for the first time this season, and the Seagulls walked away the winners. Brighton & Hove Albion took their match against Manchester United on Saturday 3-1. That's two games straight that Brighton & Hove Albion have won by exactly two goals.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth haven't won a game since April 30th, a trend which continued on Sunday. Bournemouth and Chelsea ended up with a point apiece after a 0-0 draw.

What a start it's been for Brighton & Hove Albion: they've won four of their first five games so far this season, giving them a steller 4-0-1 record. To be fair, it's not like the team was facing the toughest opposition over that stretch, as it included 1-0-3 Newcastle United and 2-0-3 Manchester United (Brighton & Hove Albion's opponents had an average overall winning percentage of 29.7% over those games). Meanwhile, Bournemouth's draw on Sunday left them with a 0-3-2 record.

Brighton & Hove Albion beat Bournemouth 2-0 in their previous matchup back in April. Will Brighton & Hove Albion repeat their success, or does Bournemouth have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Brighton & Hove Albion is a huge favorite against Bournemouth, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -269 to win.

The over/under is set at 3.5 goals.

Series History

Bournemouth has won 4 out of their last 8 games against Brighton & Hove Albion.