Brighton will look to get back into the win column in Premier League play, but they will be tested when Chelsea come back to town on Friday. The Seagulls defeated the Blues 2-1 in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday but haven't fared as well in league play, and they sit 10th in the table after back-to-back domestic losses. Chelsea are fourth in the table and will be eager to return to their winning ways after Saturday's FA Cup loss.

Here are the betting lines for Chelsea vs. Brighton:

Brighton vs. Chelsea 90-minute money line: Chelsea +140, Brighton +185, Draw +240

Brighton vs. Chelsea over/under: 2.5

Why you should back Chelsea

The Blues have lost just one league match in 2025, tallying two wins and two draws in domestic play over that time. They also have the upper hand when it comes to facing Brighton in the EPL, winning each of the last three league meetings against the Seagulls, including a 4-2 victory at Stamford Bridge back in September.

Chelsea can also take advantage of how difficult it has been for Brighton to get home victories. The hosts' last league match ended in a 7-0 loss to Nottingham Forest, so the Blues could aim for a major bounce-back performance.

Why you should back Brighton

The Seagulls have drawn in six of 11 home games this season, including three straight last month. They managed to hold off Arsenal's offense in a 1-1 draw on Jan. 4, so they should have some confidence hosting the fourth-place Blues -- especially after getting the 2-1 FA Cup win at Falmer Stadium less than a week ago.

Midfielder Kaoru Mitoma is finding form, registering three goals and one assist in his last five starts across all competitions. He scored the go-ahead goal against Chelsea on Saturday, and Brighton could lean on him to have more success on Friday.

How to make Brighton vs. Chelsea picks

Sutton has broken down Brighton vs. Chelsea from every possible angle.

What is the best bet for Chelsea vs. Brighton on Friday?

