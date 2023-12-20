Crystal Palace have a huge result to build on when they host Brighton & Hove Albion in an English Premier League match on Thursday at Selhurst Park. The Eagles (4-5-8) are 15th in the Premier League table but just forged a 2-2 road draw with reigning league champs Manchester City on Saturday. Brighton (7-5-5) are ninth in the EPL table but lost 2-0 to Arsenal on the road on Sunday. The Seagulls won the most recent meeting between the teams 1-0 at home in March, and the previous three ended in draws.

Thursday's kickoff in London is set for 3 p.m. ET. Brighton are +120 favorites (risk $100 to win $120) on the money line in the latest Crystal Palace vs. Brighton odds. Palace are +220 underdogs, a draw is priced at +235 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Brighton vs. Crystal Palace picks, you'll want to see the English Premier League predictions from SportsLine soccer insider Jim Holliman.

Holliman has been a writer and editor for more than 25 years and grew up with soccer in his blood. He played competitively through high school and has been following the game closely since the 1970's heyday of the North American Soccer League. His interest has expanded worldwide, and his betting approach is centered on crunching the numbers, but he sees the whole field and relies on his instinct.

Since the 2022 World Cup, Holliman is 133-131-1 on his soccer picks and has been profitable across multiple leagues, including the UEFA Champions League and German Bundesliga. He is 25-17 (+527) on UCL predictions over that span.

Now, Holliman has broken down Crystal Palace vs. Brighton and just revealed his English Premier League picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the Premier League odds for Brighton vs. Crystal Palace:

Crystal Palace vs. Brighton spread: Brighton -0.5 (+115)

Crystal Palace vs. Brighton over/under: 2.5 goals

Crystal Palace vs. Brighton money line: Palace +220, Brighton +120, Draw +235

CRP: Have yielded at least two goals in five of their past six matches.

BRI: Have conceded at least one goal in every EPL game this season.

Crystal Palace vs. Brighton picks: See picks here

Why you should back Brighton & Hove Albion

The Seagulls are 4-5-2 in their past 11 overall matches, with the only losses on the road to Arsenal and Chelsea. The Blues are the only team outside the league's top eight who have beaten Brighton so far. Palace were outshot 19-9, yielded 75% possession and needed a penalty in added time to get the point against Manchester City. The Eagles have won one of their past 10 matches, going 1-3-6 with a victory at Burnley on Nov. 4. The Seagulls have scored 33 goals this season, while Palace have scored 17.

The Eagles could be without top scorer Odsonne Edouard, who has six goals. No other Palace player has more than two. Meanwhile, Evan Ferguson (six), Joao Pedro (five) and Simon Adingra (four) are all capable scorers for Brighton. The Seagulls held the ball for 58% of the most recent meeting and put five of 11 shots on target. They are second in the EPL in possession (61.4%), while Palace are at 43.5 (14th). See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Crystal Palace

The Eagles should bring some confidence into this home match after a big result on the road. Jean-Philippe Mateta cut into City's two goal lead with a goal in the 76th minute on Saturday, and Michael Olise converted a penalty in the 95th. Both have two goals this season despite having just eight starts between them. Mateta has played in 14 matches and can take on a more prominent role with Edouard out, and he also has three assists. Olise has played in six games while battling injuries.

Crystal Palace has an extra day of rest, and Brighton also have been worn down by Europa League play in recent weeks. The hosts will be getting Jordan Ayew (one goal, three assists) back after a red-card suspension. Eberechi Eze also has two goals, and manager Roy Hodgson was impressed by the work of Matheus Franca, 19, and David Ozoh, 18, against City. Palace have allowed five fewer goals than Brighton this season (25-30) and have allowed 63 shots on target, fifth-fewest in the EPL. See which team to pick here.

How to make Crystal Palace vs. Brighton picks

Holliman has taken an in-depth look at the Crystal Palace vs. Brighton matchup from every angle. He is taking Over 2.5 goals (-125) and has locked in two other confident best bets, including one that offers a plus-money payout. You can only get Holliman's Premier League picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Brighton vs. Crystal Palace on Thursday, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which side to back, all from the expert who's been profitable across multiple leagues, and find out.