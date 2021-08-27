Both Brighton and Everton are looking to cement solid starts to the Premier League season into sustained surprising success at the top end of the table.

Who's Playing

Everton @ Brighton & Hove Albion

Current Records: Everton 1-0-1; Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0

What to Know

Everton and Brighton & Hove Albion are meeting up for the first time this season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at The American Express Community Stadium. If the 0-0 final from the last time they met is any indication, this game could be decided by whoever manages to get on the board first.

On Saturday, Everton and Leeds United tied 2-2, good for one point each.

Meanwhile, Brighton got an early goal against Watford on Saturday, but Watford never followed suit. Brighton came out on top against Watford by a score of 2-0. The Brighton attack didn't extend on their lead after halftime, but it was more than enough to get the job done.

After their draw, Everton will be looking to earn the full three points in this match.

How To Watch

Who: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Everton

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Everton When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: The American Express Community Stadium

The American Express Community Stadium Online streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

FuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Brighton +140, Draw +215, Everton +220

Series History

Everton have won four out of their last eight games against Brighton & Hove Albion.