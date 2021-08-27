Both Brighton and Everton are looking to cement solid starts to the Premier League season into sustained surprising success at the top end of the table.
Who's Playing
Everton @ Brighton & Hove Albion
Current Records: Everton 1-0-1; Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0
What to Know
Everton and Brighton & Hove Albion are meeting up for the first time this season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at The American Express Community Stadium. If the 0-0 final from the last time they met is any indication, this game could be decided by whoever manages to get on the board first.
On Saturday, Everton and Leeds United tied 2-2, good for one point each.
Meanwhile, Brighton got an early goal against Watford on Saturday, but Watford never followed suit. Brighton came out on top against Watford by a score of 2-0. The Brighton attack didn't extend on their lead after halftime, but it was more than enough to get the job done.
After their draw, Everton will be looking to earn the full three points in this match.
How To Watch
- Who: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Everton
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: The American Express Community Stadium
- Online streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Brighton +140, Draw +215, Everton +220
Series History
Everton have won four out of their last eight games against Brighton & Hove Albion.
- Apr 12, 2021 - Everton 0 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 0
- Oct 03, 2020 - Everton 4 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 2
- Jan 11, 2020 - Everton 1 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 0
- Oct 26, 2019 - Brighton & Hove Albion 3 vs. Everton 2
- Dec 29, 2018 - Brighton & Hove Albion 1 vs. Everton 0
- Nov 03, 2018 - Everton 3 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 1
- Mar 10, 2018 - Everton 2 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 0
- Oct 15, 2017 - Everton 1 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 1