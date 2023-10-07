vvd-1.jpg
Who's Playing

Liverpool @ Brighton & Hove Albion

Current Records: Liverpool 5-1-1, Brighton & Hove Albion 5-0-2

How To Watch

  • When: Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET
  • Where: The American Express Community Stadium
  • TV: Peacock
  • Online Streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Brighton & Hove Albion will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the line shows they might need that home-pitch advantage. They will take on Liverpool at 9:00 a.m. ET on Sunday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Brighton & Hove Albion can only go 1-1 at best against Aston Villa this season after their first game on Saturday. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 6-1 walloping at their hands. The loss only continues a disappointing trend for they: they've now lost five straight matchups with Aston Villa.

Meanwhile, while it was all tied up 1-1 at halftime, Liverpool was not quite Tottenham Hotspur's equal in the second half on Saturday. Liverpool fell just short of Tottenham Hotspur by a score of 2-1. The loss put an end to Liverpool's undefeated start to the season.

Brighton & Hove Albion's loss on Saturday dropped their record down to 5-0-2. Liverpool's loss on Saturday dropped their record down to 5-1-1.

Everything went Brighton & Hove Albion's way against Liverpool in their prior recent meeting back in January as Brighton & Hove Albion made off with a 3-0 win. Will Brighton & Hove Albion repeat their success, or does Liverpool have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Liverpool is the favorite in this one, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +116 to win.

The over/under is set at 3.5 goals.

Series History

Liverpool has won 5 out of their last 10 games against Brighton & Hove Albion.

  • Jan 14, 2023 - Brighton & Hove Albion 3 vs. Liverpool 0
  • Oct 01, 2022 - Brighton & Hove Albion 3 vs. Liverpool 3
  • Mar 12, 2022 - Liverpool 2 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 0
  • Oct 30, 2021 - Brighton & Hove Albion 2 vs. Liverpool 2
  • Feb 03, 2021 - Brighton & Hove Albion 1 vs. Liverpool 0
  • Nov 28, 2020 - Liverpool 1 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 1
  • Jul 08, 2020 - Liverpool 3 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 1
  • Nov 30, 2019 - Liverpool 2 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 1
  • Jan 12, 2019 - Liverpool 1 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 0
  • Aug 25, 2018 - Liverpool 1 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 0