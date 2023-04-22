After Manchester City booked their place in the FA Cup final following a 3-0 victory over Sheffield United, it's time to see who will join them. Manchester United have been struggling with injuries and suspensions lately, getting knocked out of the Europa League by Sevilla on Thursday while Brighton have been one of the most exciting teams in the Premier League all year long.

Led by Roberto Di Zerbi, the Seagulls have played an attractive style of soccer that has kept them competitive enough to remain as outside contenders for Champions League play. Either team will be considered underdogs against City but winning a trophy could be a season defining moment for Brighton while United would be able to complete a domestic coup double after already winning the league cup.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, Apr. 23 | Time : 11:30 a.m.

: Sunday, Apr. 23 | : 11:30 a.m. Location : Wembley Stadium -- London

: Wembley Stadium -- London Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Brighton +140; Draw +240; Manchester United +175 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Brighton: Di Zerbi has close to a clean bill of health but Evan Ferguson and Joel Veltman will miss the match with ankle and thigh injuries respectively. Both have become important parts of the Brighton lineup, but the club does have the strength in depth to make it through the match without these players. It could be another chance for young Julio Enciso to shine after helping the team defeat Chelsea in their last league match.

Manchester United: With Luke Shaw, Marcus Rashford, and Bruno Fernandes back in the fold, Erik ten Hag can expect a better performance than what the team did against Sevilla but the defense will still be a concern. Raphael Varane is on the mend from his foot injury but won't be available leaving Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof to guard the middle again. After defensive mistakes have become common to Manchester United without Lisandro Martinez and Varane, they'll need to avoid beating themselves against an organized Brighton side.

Prediction

In a back-and-forth match, it will depend on Marcus Rashford's health if United will go though. If Rashford's able to go at least 70 mintues, he'll net a brace sending United through to the final but if not, it will be Brighton that emerges victoriously at Wembley. Pick: Brighton 2, Manchester United 3