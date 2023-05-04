Brighton and Hove Albion welcome Manchester United to the AmEx on Thursday for a Premier League which could prove decisive for both the hosts' European hopes and the visitors' UEFA Champions League aspirations. The top four might be beyond the likes of the Seagulls based on the league table after United beat Aston Villa to widen the gap. However, the scrap between Brighton and the Villans is well and truly still on. Roberto de Zerbi's men have a few games in hand over their European rivals and will want to take as many points as possible.

How to watch and odds

Date: Thursday, May. 4 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Thursday, May. 4 | 3 p.m. ET Location: American Express Community Stadium -- Falmer, England

American Express Community Stadium -- Falmer, England TV: NBC Sports | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

NBC Sports | fuboTV (try for free) Odds: Brighton -105; Draw: +290; United +240 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Brighton: Jakub Moder, Tariq Lamptey, Jeremy Sarmiento and Adam Lallana are all out while De Zerbi will not take any risks with Evan Ferguson either. Joel Veltman was injured during the thumping of Wolves but could be passed fit if it is not too serious. Pascal Gross could go to right back despite his superb double over the weekend with Kaoru Mitoma, Alexis Mac Allister, Moises Caicedo and Levi Colwill all expected to return to the starting XI.

Potential Brighton XI: Steele; Gross, Colwill, Dunk (c), Estupinan; Caicedo, Mac Allister; March, Enciso, Mitoma; Welbeck.

United: Donny van de Beek, Alejandro Garnacho, Tom Heaton, Phil Jones, Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez are all injured. Scott McTominay is a doubt and Ten Hag could stick with Luke Shaw and Victor Lindelof in defense with captain Harry Maguire still on the bench. Aaron Wan-Bissaka could return while Jadon Sancho might make way for Antony.

Potential United XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Shaw, Malacia; Casemiro; Fernandes, Sabitzer, Eriksen, Antony; Rashford.

Prediction

This one is likely to be fairly even with both sides giving a good account of themselves. Bright and United scoring would not be a surprise with a winner not to be ruled out if one team is sharper than the other in front of goal. Pick: Brighton 1, United 1.