Sides looking to finish in the top four to qualify for the Champions League battle when Brighton & Hove Albion takes on Newcastle United in a key English Premier League match on Thursday. Brighton (17-10-7), sixth in the table, are eight points out of fourth place and have played two fewer matches than fifth-place Liverpool and one fewer than Manchester United, who is occupying fourth. Newcastle (18-5-12), third in the table with 66 points, are coming off a disappointing stretch which saw them lose 2-0 to Arsenal on May 7 and draw with Leeds United 2-2 last Saturday. Newcastle and Brighton played to a scoreless draw in the first meeting this season.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. ET at St. James' Park. Caesars Sportsbook lists Newcastle as the +102 favorites (risk $100 to win $102) in its latest Newcastle vs. Brighton odds, with Brighton the +235 underdogs. A draw is priced at +270 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Brighton vs. Newcastle picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Newcastle vs. Brighton:

Newcastle vs. Brighton spread: Newcastle -0.5 (+100), Brighton +0.5 (-130)

Newcastle vs. Brighton over/under: 2.5 goals

Newcastle vs. Brighton money line: Newcastle +102, Brighton +235, Draw +270

NEW: The Magpies have a goal differential of plus-32 in Premier League action

BRI: The Seagulls are 8-5-4 for 28 points in road matches this season

Why you should back Newcastle United

The Magpies are led by forward Callum Wilson, who has 17 goals and four assists in 28 appearances, including 19 starts. In the 2-2 draw with Leeds, Wilson scored a brace on four shots, including three on target. In his past five Premier League matches, he has seven goals on 15 shots, including 10 on target. The 31-year-old is in his third season with Newcastle and has 37 goals in 72 league matches.

Also helping power the Magpies is midfielder Miguel Almiron. He took two shots against Leeds on Saturday and had an assist in a 3-1 win over Southampton on April 30. In 31 appearances, the 29-year-old from Paraguay has made 26 starts. He has 11 goals and three assists on 52 shots, including 17 on target. Almiron is in his fifth year with the club, and has managed to score 20 goals in 141 Premier League appearances for Newcastle. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Brighton & Hove Albion

Helping lead the Seagulls' attack is midfielder Alexis Mac Allister. The 24-year-old from Argentina has scored 10 goals and added one assist with 80 shots taken, including 30 on target. He has registered goals in two of Brighton's last three matches, including the 1-0 win over Manchester United on May 4. Mac Allister is in his fourth season with Brighton, recording 16 goals in 94 league matches.

Midfielder Pascal Gross is also a big part of Brighton's offense. He has registered eight goals and eight assists in 33 appearances, all starts. He had an assist in Sunday's 3-0 win over Arsenal, and had two goals in the 6-0 victory over Wolverhampton on April 29. In his last four matches, he has taken six shots, with three being on target. The 31-year-old is in his sixth season with the Seagulls, scoring 25 goals in 188 league appearances. See which team to pick here.

