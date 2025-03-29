Brighton and Nottingham Forest will meet for a third time this season, this time in the 2025 FA Cup quarterfinals on Saturday. These teams have already completed their Premier League regular-season series, the first ending in a 2-2 draw and the second ending in a 7-0 victory for the Tricky Trees. Nottingham are third in the EPL table and have won back-to-back matches, while Brighton are seventh and have four wins and one draw over their last five domestic games.

Kickoff from Falmer Stadium in Brighton and Hove, England, is set for 1:15 p.m. ET. Brighton are the -120 favorites (risk $120 to win $100) in its latest Brighton vs. Nottingham Forest odds, while the visitors are +300 underdogs. A draw is priced at +280 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Here are Eimer's FA Cup quarterfinal picks Brighton vs. Nottingham Forest on Saturday:

Both Teams To Score (-152)

Both teams have found the back of the net in three of their last five meetings. Since being clean-sheeted by the Nottingham on Feb. 1, the Seagulls have scored two or more goals in seven straight matches across all competitions. Nottingham have scored in six of their last seven overall, with the exception being a scoreless draw against Arsenal on Feb. 26. This line is available at -152 at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Nottingham Double-Chance (-110)

Nottingham Forest will be without forward Chris Wood (hip), who scored three goals against the Seagulls in the previous fixture. Nonetheless, the expert is confident in the visitors to keep this game competitive after they played Brighton so well in the Premier League head-to-head. "I'm expecting a closely-fought match between two in-form sides and goals a-plenty," Eimer told SportsLine.

