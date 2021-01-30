Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur look to get back to their winning ways away to Brighton. Spurs will likely be without talismanic striker Harry Kane who was injured midweek in a 3-1 loss to Liverpool. But, a win will be enough to take them fifth, in the thick of the race for the Champions League spots.

How To Watch

Who: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Tottenham Hotspur When: Sunday at 2:15 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2:15 p.m. ET Where: The American Express Community Stadium

The American Express Community Stadium TV/Streaming: Peacock

What to Know

Both sides are coming off disappointing midweek results against their proximate competitors in the table. Spurs loss to Liverpool means that a bounce back win this weekend will simply continue to put pressure on the likes of Leicester, and Liverpool ahead of them, rather than preseve their own spot in the top four. Meanwhile, Brighton sit in 17th place, only four points clear of Fulham, who they drew with midweek, and the relegation zone. Although Brighton's numbers far outstrip their place in the table, their goal difference of -7 is ahead of not just the three teams below them in the table, but the for teams directly above them as well, but that will be cold comfort if they don't begin to put points on the board soon.

Series History

Tottenham Hotspur have won five out of their last seven games against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Nov 01, 2020 - Tottenham Hotspur 2 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 1

Dec 26, 2019 - Tottenham Hotspur 2 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 1

Oct 05, 2019 - Brighton & Hove Albion 3 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 0

Apr 23, 2019 - Tottenham Hotspur 1 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 0

Sep 22, 2018 - Tottenham Hotspur 2 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 1

Apr 17, 2018 - Tottenham Hotspur 1 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 1

Dec 13, 2017 - Tottenham Hotspur 2 vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 0

Prediction

Without Harry Kane Spurs struggle against Brighton's surprisingly sturdy defense as both teams play to a draw that suits neither's interests. Pick: Draw

