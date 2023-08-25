The Premier League is back in action this Saturday.

Who's Playing

West Ham United @ Brighton & Hove Albion

Current Records: West Ham United 1-1-0, Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: The American Express Community Stadium

The American Express Community Stadium TV: NBC

Online streaming: fubo

What to Know

Brighton & Hove Albion will be playing at home against West Ham United at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at The American Express Community Stadium. The pair seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Brighton and Wolverhampton combined for 13 shots on goal on Saturday, which explains the impressive five total goals scored. Brighton & Hove Albion blew past Wolverhampton 4-1. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Seagulls.

Meanwhile, West Ham and Chelsea also put plenty of pressure on the goalie with 10 shots on target combined. West Ham United walked away with a 3-1 victory over Chelsea. The score was all tied up 1-1 at the break, but the Hammers were the better team in the second half.

Brighton is expected to win their third game of the season, and that's good news given their solid 13-6-7 record as favorites last season. Brighton & Hove Albion fans who chose to bet on their team sure did well last year: betting $100 on them to win every EPL match netted those bettors $2,239.26. On the other hand, West Ham United was 2-4-14 as the underdog last season.

Everything went Brighton & Hove Albion's way against West Ham United in their previous matchup back in March as they made off with a 4-0 win. Will the Seagulls repeat their success, or do the Hammers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Brighton & Hove Albion is a huge favorite against West Ham United, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -196 to win.

The over/under is set at 3.5 goals.

Series History

Brighton & Hove Albion won 4 games and tied 6 games in their last 10 contests with West Ham United.