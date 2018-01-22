Bristol City vs. Manchester City live stream info, TV channel: How to watch League Cup on TV, stream online

Manchester City visits Bristol City on Tuesday for their League Cup semifinal second leg, with Pep Guardiola's side leading 2-1 after the first leg.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

Stream: WatchESPN

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Bristol showed heart in the first leg after going up 1-0 early, and they are going to need another fast start here. It's hard to envision Manchester City failing to score, so Bristol City is going to have to have its scoring boots on to have a shot. But in the end, City cruises. Manchester City 3, Bristol City 1.