If there is a particular opponent whose name is embedded in the 21st-century history of Arsenal in European football, it is Real Madrid. The continental campaigns of Arsene Wenger, Unai Emery and now Mikel Arteta have so far been defined by harsh realities, near misses and cruel lessons.

There have been precious few moments to unreservedly celebrate, more 5-1 humblings by Bayern Munich and Barcelona than exhilarating triumphs. There is, however, the Santiago Bernabeu and the obduracy that followed it at Highbury in the spring of 2006. Ronaldo, Zinedine Zidane, David Beckham. The Galacticos at the peak of their brand power, held goalless across three hours by Philippe Senderos and Mathieu Flamini. Thierry Henry, breezing through those white shirts in the Spanish capital, a player who could make a highlight reel running out the clock in the corner flag.

The first ever win by an English side away to Real Madrid made for a great chapter in Henry's Arsenal legend. Now Arteta and Bukayo Saka are out to "write our own story," just maybe one with a sprinkling of va-va-voom to it.

"His moment was his moment," Saka said in his pre-match press conference ahead of Tuesday's Champions League quarterfinal first leg at home to Real Madrid. "Obviously here we want to write our own story. But something like that would be nice."

That line of "our story" had come up more than once with Arteta beforehand too. Perhaps he had reminded Saka of that as they embraced before he faced the world's media. This is an Arsenal team that seems acutely aware of what is missing from their trophy room, that first ever Champions League title that eluded Henry et al a few months later on in Paris.

In years gone by, even runners-up medals have looked well beyond this team. That run to the final in 2006 served as the last stand of the Invincibles, the Wenger teams that followed fluttered into life occasionally before settling into a groove of resounding defeats to whichever super team might await them in the round of 16.

By the dog days of Emery's tenure and the slow start of the Arteta rise, even the drubbings had the hint of a nostalgic quality to them. Better being beaten by the best than falling short in the Europa League.

That might have changed now Arsenal are playing in back to back quarterfinals for the first time in 15 years. Certainly they are underdogs against Madrid. Even if Saka says he does not recognize that sort of tag, the absences such as Gabriel, Kai Havertz and Riccardo Calafiori will be keenly felt.

Equally, this competition represents an opportunity for this fearless young side to establish its place in Arsenal history, and Arteta is acutely aware of it.

"It is one of the most special things, it's a competition that we've waited for many, many years, the fact that we've only been twice at this stage in 15 years with the size of Arsenal Football Club, the difficulty of that.

"We're going to create our own story and go even further and tomorrow is a beautiful opportunity for all of us."

Last season Arsenal were eliminated by Bayern Munich despite a bright start to the first leg, perhaps freezing as the sense of what they might achieve hit home on them. Whether or not that is the case, Arteta sees the value in last year's exit. "Building those experiences is something necessary. That's why I said that we have to build our own story. There is a massive gap there for so many years when nothing has happened in this football club in relation to European competitions.

"We need to change that and we need to change that quickly."

Their chances of doing so are greatly improved if Saka is at the peak of his powers. Prior to the hamstring injury he suffered in December the England international was delivering a level of output that would have justified comparisons with Real Madrid's star forwards Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior. His first appearance in 101 days came against Fulham last Tuesday, the sense of a hero arriving with Hollywood timing only intensifying when he netted the winner soon after coming on as a substitute.

"I couldn't ask to come back at a better time of the season than now," said Saka. "If you ask my physios, there was a lot of conversation about this game. I've been waiting to be back and not just back, back in good shape. I'm feeling good. That's what I spent a lot of months working massively towards and yeah, we're here now so I'm excited.

"I feel good. Obviously, you can't defy nature. You need to get on the pitch, get your minutes up, but I'm feeling good. And the last few games I've felt like I've gone from strength to strength."

The prospect of an Henry moment of his own is ahead of Saka. Arsenal's all-time record goalscorer has been a steadfast mentor for Saka since his time in the youth setup. When Arsenal's No.7 drives down the left flank and fear grips the opponent, there are flashes of Henry inverted onto the other side of the pitch.

"The biggest thing I take when I speak to Thierry is the confidence that he has in himself," said Saka. "Obviously he gives me a few details in certain situations on the pitch and what he sees and how he sees the game. For me, when I speak to him, I like the way he's so confident.

"He genuinely believes that when he was on the pitch no one could stop him. I think with that belief he literally just destroyed the league."

And, of course, Madrid. Nearly two decades on, those are nights to motivate Arteta's side. "It's an inspiration for sure because as well that generation, what they achieved is what we want to achieve, certainly," he said. "Very different, 20 years, a long time in football, very different context. But the history is there."

Should that history repeat itself then it will be a remarkable story indeed.