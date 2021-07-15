Bukayo Saka has said that he will not allow the outcry surrounding his missed penalty in the Euro 2020 final to break him in his first words since Sunday's dramatic defeat for England at Wembley.

Arsenal forward Saka, 19, saw the decisive penalty in the shootout at Wembley Stadium saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma as Italy beat England to win the European Championships, denying Gareth Southgate's side what would have been a first major trophy in 55 years. In the immediate aftermath of the shootout, the three players who missed penalties -- Saka, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford -- were subjected to racial abuse on social media.

The second youngest player in the England squad, Saka had been one of England's outstanding performers in the tournament and won the trust of Southgate to start decisive matches including the semifinal win over the Czech Republic and a rare knockout win over Germany. His rise to prominence may have come as a surprise to some, but nobody at Arsenal ever doubted the composure and quality of the Hale End academy graduate.

Saka will receive the full support of the Arsenal and England setups over the coming weeks; senior figures at the club have already been in touch to offer their best wishes while chief executive Vinai Venkatesham assured staff at the Emirates Stadium that the much-admired youngster would be looked after.

"There are no words to tell you how disappointed I was with the result and my penalty," Saka said. "I really believed we would win this for you. I'm sorry that we couldn't bring it home for you this year, but I promise you that we will give everything we've got to make sure this generation knows how it feels to win.

"My reaction post match said it all, I was hurting so much and I felt like I'd let you all and my England family down, but I can promise you this ... I will not let that moment or the negativity that I've received this week break me."

Saka offered his thanks to those who had supported him over recent days, but did not stint in his criticism of social media platforms Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Following his penalty kick offensive, emojis and racist terms were soon spotted in the comments and replies beneath their posts. Instagram has since said that a mistake in its monitoring technology meant some racist posts were not removed.

It's not the first time this England received such abuse because of their performances on the pitch -- indeed for Rashford, this was the second occasion in as many months after the Europa League final -- and it is a damning indictment of the social media giants that Saka said he knew such abuse would be coming after he missed his spot kick.

Addressing part of his statement to Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, he said: "I don't want any child or adult to have to receive the hateful and hurtful messages that me, Marcus and Jadon have received this week. I knew instantly the kind of hate that I was about to receive and that is a sad reality that your powerful platforms are not doing enough to stop these messages.

"There is no place for racism or hate of any kind in football or in any area of society and to the majority of people coming together to call out the people sending these messages, by taking action and reporting these comments to the police and by driving out the hate by being kind to one another, we will win."

Sancho was similarly critical of the social media giants in his own statement while Rashford said he "will never apologize for who I am".

Meanwhile, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta backed Saka to overcome the disappointment of his penalty miss. Speaking after the Gunners' 2-1 loss to Hibernian in a preseason friendly, Arteta said: "He will be fine. He is such a strong character.

"He has received a lot of love and support from world football, not only with Arsenal but the national team and all the English fans because he doesn't deserve anything like [what] he has been through."

Statement in full