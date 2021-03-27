Italy meet Bulgaria in their second 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Group C of UEFA's zone with the Azzurri already on three points after their opening win over Northern Ireland. The Bulgarians went down 3-1 to Switzerland and that gives this clash added importance, especially as Lithuania come into play after missing out the first round of games. Domenico Berardi and Ciro Immobile were on target as the Italians opened with that victory and Roberto Mancini will be aiming for three more points before the clash with the Lithuanians.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, Mar. 28 | Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

Sunday, Mar. 28 | 3:45 p.m. ET Location: Vasil Levski Stadium -- Sofia, Bulgaria

Vasil Levski Stadium -- Sofia, Bulgaria TV and Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Bulgaria +1400; Draw +550; Italy -550 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Bulgaria:

A heavy defeat at home to the Swiss with three goals inside the opening 13 minutes conceded was not what coach Yasen Petrov will have been hoping for. Kiril Despodov threw them a lifeline early in the second half but the Bulgarians were unable to capitalize so they need to make this one a closer affair. With Switzerland at home to Lithuania, second place could be even further away come full-time against the Italians.

Italy:

Mancini will be happy with the way that his team got off to a good start but also wary that the Swiss are likely to make it two wins from two against the Lithuanians. With Lithuania away up next, three points here will keep the Azzurri on course for nine points from a possible nine by the end of this international break. Scorer against Northern Ireland Berardi, Giorgio Chiellini and Francesco Caputo have all left the group due to injury and will not feature here or next midweek.

Prediction

Another straightforward Italian victory. Pick: Bulgaria 0-2 Italy.