Bulgarian FA president resigns following racist abuse directed at England players in Euro 2020 qualifier

The English national team entered Monday prepared to walk off the field against Bulgaria if players were targeted by racist abuse during its Euro 2020 qualifier. At the match in Sofia, Bulgaria, the England players were targeted with monkey chants and Nazi salutes, which caused the match -- a 6-0 win for the Three Lions -- to be paused twice by the officials.

As a result of the backlash from the disappointing scenes, Bulgaria prime minister Boyko Borissov urged Bulgarian Football Union president Borislav Mihaylov to resign from his post, which is what exactly happened on Tuesday, according to Sky Sports.

England went on to punch its ticket for Euro 2020 with the win but it got another victory with Mikhailov stepping down, which followed controversial comments in which he criticized England's own issues with racism.

The first half of the match was halted when fans started making monkey noises, targeting numerous black players on the England national team. Video also showed some fans doing a Nazi salute.

UEFA's anti-racism protocol calls for the match to be abandoned on the third occasion, which follows a stadium announcement condemning racist abuse and a temporary delay of action.

UEFA stood behind its protocol on Tuesday, calling it "among the toughest in sport for clubs and associations."