Bayern Munich return to action after the international break at home to Werder Bremen. Hansi Flick's men have won five straight in the Bundesliga and Florian Kohfeldt's side have drawn 1-1 four times in a row. Bayern are two points clear at the summit while Werder are relatively comfortable in mid-table so this should be reasonably straightforward for the hosts -- if they can break their visitors down.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Nov. 21 | Time: 09:30 a.m. ET

Location: Allianz Arena -- Munich, Germany

TV: ESPN+

Odds: Bayern -900; Draw +900; Werder +1800 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Bayern: Except for a 4-1 loss away at Hoffenheim just days after needing extra time to win the UEFA Super Cup against Sevilla, it has been a perfect season results-wise for Bayern so far. Top of Champions League Group A with maximum points and on top in the Bundesliga, Flick and his squad are illustrating their dynastic potential. Despite Alphonso Davies and Joshua Kimmich's absences, Bayern will fancy their chances here.

Werder: Although they are more solid than last season when they needed away goals to survive relegation to Bundesliga 2 via the playoffs, Werder remain a dull side. They have only lost once in seven matches so far this season, but they have also only scored more than once in just one of those games and that was against crisis club Schalke 04. With a handful of regulars out -- including top scorer Niclas Fullkrug -- it is shaping up to be a long afternoon in Bavaria for Die Werderaner.

Prediction

Despite losing Kimmich, Davies and Corentin Tolisso to injury, Bayern are well covered and welcome summer signing Tanguy Kouassi back into the fold. The insatiable Robert Lewandowski remains available and he will be keen to add to his 11 goals this term. Fullkrug's absence drastically reduces Werder's chances of grabbing even a consolation goal this weekend.

Pick: Bayern 3-0 Werder with Lewandowski continuing his incredible form in front of goal with a brace.