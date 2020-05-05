Bundesliga return expected for May 15 with German government approval set for Wednesday, per report

The Bundesliga is expected to return on May 15 with the German government set to give the green light on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Play has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the league has been on a faster track compared to its European counterparts due to the high-level testing and supreme organization to handle the situation.

Bundesliga teams have been training in small groups for weeks. Some clubs, including Bayer Leverkusen, have long had pandemic task forces. In fact, Bayer quickly created a coronavirus delegation in February.

German chancellor Angela Merkel will have a teleconference with state leaders on Wednesday, with state leaders set to allow matches without fans and under strict conditions, including frequent testing, according to the report. It remains to be seen how Monday's testing results impact any decision, but out of 1,700 tests at the 36 clubs, 10 people tested positive.

Christian Seifert, the CEO of the German Football League (Deutsche Fußball Liga), said at the end of April that Bundesliga was ready to return pending the approval from national and state politicians. Some thought that the OK would come on April 30 during a government meeting, but that didn't happen. Stadiums will be allowed to have 330 people, including security, club employees, teams, staff and more. Many of the 330 people are expected to be there to make sure fans don't gather outside of the stadium, ensuring social distancing in an attempt to try and prevent the virus from spreading.

It would be a significant decision that could come just a week after France's Ligue 1 saw its season called off after the prime minister banned sporting events till September.

The Bundesliga has just over 80 matches remaining to complete the season, with Bayern Munich holding a four-point lead over rival Borussia Dortmund. The DFL-Pokal (German Cup) is in the semifinal stage where Bayern will face Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayer Leverkusen will face FC Saarbrucken.