Bundesliga return gets green light from Angela Merkel; German season to resume in second half of May
The Bundesliga is all but set to establish a return date from its COVID-19 hiatus
Germany's Bundesliga has been given the green light to resume its season in the second half of May, with games in empty stadiums without spectators, German chancellor Angela Merkel announced on Wednesday. The news comes after Merkel held a teleconference with state leaders to set guidelines for a potential return, which will include frequent testing. Now it'll be up to the German Football League (Deutsche Fußball Liga) to pick a date to restart the season. An announcement from the DFL could come as early as Thursday when the league and clubs meet.
Play has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the league has been zeroing in on a return thanks to the high-level testing and supreme organization to handle the situation. As a result, Merkel is working with the federal states in Germany to ease some of the social distancing guidelines by early June. Clubs have been training in small groups for weeks, while some like Bayer Leverkusen have long had pandemic task forces.
Christian Seifert, the CEO of the German Football League, said in April that the Bundesliga was ready to return pending the approval from national and state politicians. Some thought that the OK would come on April 30 during a government meeting, but that was delayed until Wednesday.
Stadiums will be allowed to have 330 people, including security, club employees, teams, staff and more.
