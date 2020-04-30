Bundesliga return on May 9 delayed by German government; decision could come next week

Bundesliga was targeting a return to action by May 9, but that since has been delayed by the German government. On Thursday, German clubs were hopeful a decision would come down from the government giving the Bundesliga the green light to return, but that did not happen. A decision is reportedly now expected to come next week and the league is now targeting May 16 or May 23 as potential dates to resume the season.

The German Football League stated last week that the teams were prepared to return to action on May 9, pending government approval, but Thursday's meeting passed without the issue being formally addressed.

This all comes as the league has begun to have all teams test players for the coronavirus from the first and second divisions. Bundesliga teams have been training in groups of six to eight in recent weeks but have yet to resume full training.

Club leaders, including Bayer Leverkusen's sporting director Simon Rolfes, are hopeful action can resume in May with clubs planning on how matchdays would function. The league has stated no more than 330 people can be at a stadium for a match, while Rolfes said most of those people would be security outside of the stadium to prevent fans from gathering.

Teams have completed at least 24 of 34 possible matches, with Bayern Munich leading the table with 55 points and Borussia Dortmund in second with 51 points.

As for the other major European leagues, Ligue 1 has been called off by the French prime minister while PSG is set to be declared champion. La Liga teams are set to return to training next week; Serie A is in a holding pattern as Italy is one of the hardest hit countries for COVID-19; Premier League teams are reportedly calling players back to England.

UEFA has targeted this summer for clubs to finish domestic competitions with the Champions League potentially resuming in August, which would in theory delay the start of next season. Euro 2020 was postponed until 2021 to open up the summer months for clubs to resume play.