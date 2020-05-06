Bundesliga table: Where Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund stand as Germany's top league schedules return

For most Bundesliga teams, it's 25 games down and nine matchdays to go

With the Bundesliga returning this month after the German government's approval on Wednesday, here's a look at the league table with not long to go until the season is completed. Play is set to resume in the second half of May, though the specific date is up to the German Football League (Deutsche Fußball Liga) to decide. 

The majority of clubs have reached 25 games played in the 34-game season. Every club has either nine of 10 games remaining. Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are fighting for the title once again. Both teams are separated by just four points. On the other side of the table, one key United States men's national team player is hoping to avoid relegation in Fortuna Dusseldorf goalkeeper Zach Steffen, who suffered an MCL sprain in training a couple weeks back. 

The league also features key USMNT players like Schalke's Weston McKennie, Wolfsburg's John Brooks and rising star Gio Reyna of Dortmund who is set to receive his first cap this year. 

Standings

POSTEAMMPPTSGD

1.

Bayern Munich

25

55

+47

2. 

Borussia Dortmund

25

51

+35

3. 

RB Leipzig

25

50

+36

4.

Borussia Monchengladbach

25

49

+19

5.

Bayer Leverkusen

25

47

+15

6.

Schalke

25

37

-3

7.

Wolfsburg

25

36

+4

8.

Freiburg

25

36

-1

9.

Hoffenheim

25

35

-8

10.

Cologne

25

32

-6

11.

Union Berlin

25

30

-9

12.

Eintracht Frankfurt

24

28

-3

13.

Hertha Berlin

25

28

-16

14. 

Augsburg

25

27

-16

15.

Mainz

25

26

-19

16.

Fortuna Dusseldorf

25

22

-23

17.

Werder Bremen

24

18

-28

18.

Paderborn

25

16

-24

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories