Bundesliga table: Where Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund stand as Germany's top league schedules return
For most Bundesliga teams, it's 25 games down and nine matchdays to go
With the Bundesliga returning this month after the German government's approval on Wednesday, here's a look at the league table with not long to go until the season is completed. Play is set to resume in the second half of May, though the specific date is up to the German Football League (Deutsche Fußball Liga) to decide.
The majority of clubs have reached 25 games played in the 34-game season. Every club has either nine of 10 games remaining. Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are fighting for the title once again. Both teams are separated by just four points. On the other side of the table, one key United States men's national team player is hoping to avoid relegation in Fortuna Dusseldorf goalkeeper Zach Steffen, who suffered an MCL sprain in training a couple weeks back.
The league also features key USMNT players like Schalke's Weston McKennie, Wolfsburg's John Brooks and rising star Gio Reyna of Dortmund who is set to receive his first cap this year.
Standings
|POS
|TEAM
|MP
|PTS
|GD
1.
Bayern Munich
25
55
+47
2.
Borussia Dortmund
25
51
+35
3.
RB Leipzig
25
50
+36
4.
Borussia Monchengladbach
25
49
+19
5.
Bayer Leverkusen
25
47
+15
6.
Schalke
25
37
-3
7.
Wolfsburg
25
36
+4
8.
Freiburg
25
36
-1
9.
Hoffenheim
25
35
-8
10.
Cologne
25
32
-6
11.
Union Berlin
25
30
-9
12.
Eintracht Frankfurt
24
28
-3
13.
Hertha Berlin
25
28
-16
14.
Augsburg
25
27
-16
15.
Mainz
25
26
-19
16.
Fortuna Dusseldorf
25
22
-23
17.
Werder Bremen
24
18
-28
18.
Paderborn
25
16
-24
