Bundesliga table: Where Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund stand as Germany's top league schedules return

With the Bundesliga returning this month after the German government's approval on Wednesday, here's a look at the league table with not long to go until the season is completed. Play is set to resume in the second half of May, though the specific date is up to the German Football League (Deutsche Fußball Liga) to decide.

The majority of clubs have reached 25 games played in the 34-game season. Every club has either nine of 10 games remaining. Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are fighting for the title once again. Both teams are separated by just four points. On the other side of the table, one key United States men's national team player is hoping to avoid relegation in Fortuna Dusseldorf goalkeeper Zach Steffen, who suffered an MCL sprain in training a couple weeks back.

The league also features key USMNT players like Schalke's Weston McKennie, Wolfsburg's John Brooks and rising star Gio Reyna of Dortmund who is set to receive his first cap this year.

Standings