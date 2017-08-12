Burnley 3-2 Chelsea: Reigning Premier League champs shocked in opening game
Nobody saw this one coming
Chelsea dominated en route to winning the Premier League last season. On Saturday, Chelsea's first game of the season, Antonio Conte's men were dominated by a team nobody thought would beat them. Burnley, capitalizing on the hosts playing with 10 men for most of the match before finishing with nine, stunned the Blues at Stamford Bridge, 3-2, holding on late.
Burnley went up 3-0 before the break with a clinical showing but had to remain strong at the back in the final moments to secure all three points. Two goals from Sam Vokes powered the visitors, but an inspired response by Chelsea saw Alvaro Morata and David Luiz find the net.
It was this goal from Vokes that proved to be the winner:
Not good from Chelsea. It had most of the possession and 19 shots, but the scoring boots were off early and it cost them. Chelsea lost just five times in the Premier League last season, and now it's 20 percent of the way there.
