Burnley find themselves on the fringes of a relegation battle while Arsenal sit comfortable midtable as the two meet at Turf Moor this Saturday. Arsenal likely need three points from matches like this if they hope to climb into the battle for the Europa League spots, while Burnley can look to draw matches against teams in midtable and still safely avoid the drop.
How To Watch
- Who: Burnley vs. Arsenal
- When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET
- Where: Turf Moor
- TV: NBC Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Burnley +460, Draw +290, Arsenal -160
What to Know
Back in December Burnley took advantage of a reeling Arsenal on defeated them 1-0 at the Emirates. But these two teams have gone in different directions since then. Mikel Arteta's side has stabilized despite his claims that they aren't where he wants them to be. Burnley meanwhile have struggled to maintain distance between themselves and 18th place Fulham and only lead the relegation battlers by six points, a lead that's large but not entirely safe. As always under Sean Dyche, Burnley have struggled to score while being a team that's difficult to break down, so Arsenal will need to find ways to create good chances, which hasn't always come easy for them this seaosn.
On Wednesday, Burnley and Leicester City tied 1-1.
Meanwhile, Arsenal bagged a 3-1 victory on Sunday.
Series History
Arsenal have won seven out of their last nine games against Burnley.
- Dec 13, 2020 - Burnley 1 vs. Arsenal 0
- Feb 02, 2020 - Arsenal 0 vs. Burnley 0
- Aug 17, 2019 - Arsenal 2 vs. Burnley 1
- May 12, 2019 - Arsenal 3 vs. Burnley 1
- Dec 22, 2018 - Arsenal 3 vs. Burnley 1
- May 06, 2018 - Arsenal 5 vs. Burnley 0
- Nov 26, 2017 - Arsenal 1 vs. Burnley 0
- Jan 22, 2017 - Arsenal 2 vs. Burnley 1
- Oct 02, 2016 - Arsenal 1 vs. Burnley 0
Prediction
Arsenal are the better team and they take care of business as Burnley continue to slowly slide down the table. Pick: Burnley 0, Arsenal 2