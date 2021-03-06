Burnley find themselves on the fringes of a relegation battle while Arsenal sit comfortable midtable as the two meet at Turf Moor this Saturday. Arsenal likely need three points from matches like this if they hope to climb into the battle for the Europa League spots, while Burnley can look to draw matches against teams in midtable and still safely avoid the drop.

How To Watch

Who: Burnley vs. Arsenal

Burnley vs. Arsenal When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET Where: Turf Moor

Turf Moor TV: NBC Sports Network

NBC Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Burnley +460, Draw +290, Arsenal -160

What to Know

Back in December Burnley took advantage of a reeling Arsenal on defeated them 1-0 at the Emirates. But these two teams have gone in different directions since then. Mikel Arteta's side has stabilized despite his claims that they aren't where he wants them to be. Burnley meanwhile have struggled to maintain distance between themselves and 18th place Fulham and only lead the relegation battlers by six points, a lead that's large but not entirely safe. As always under Sean Dyche, Burnley have struggled to score while being a team that's difficult to break down, so Arsenal will need to find ways to create good chances, which hasn't always come easy for them this seaosn.

On Wednesday, Burnley and Leicester City tied 1-1.

Meanwhile, Arsenal bagged a 3-1 victory on Sunday.

Series History

Arsenal have won seven out of their last nine games against Burnley.

Dec 13, 2020 - Burnley 1 vs. Arsenal 0

Feb 02, 2020 - Arsenal 0 vs. Burnley 0

Aug 17, 2019 - Arsenal 2 vs. Burnley 1

May 12, 2019 - Arsenal 3 vs. Burnley 1

Dec 22, 2018 - Arsenal 3 vs. Burnley 1

May 06, 2018 - Arsenal 5 vs. Burnley 0

Nov 26, 2017 - Arsenal 1 vs. Burnley 0

Jan 22, 2017 - Arsenal 2 vs. Burnley 1

Oct 02, 2016 - Arsenal 1 vs. Burnley 0

Prediction

Arsenal are the better team and they take care of business as Burnley continue to slowly slide down the table. Pick: Burnley 0, Arsenal 2