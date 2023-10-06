Who's Playing

Chelsea @ Burnley

Current Records: Chelsea 2-2-3, Burnley 1-1-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET Where: Turf Moor

Turf Moor TV: Peacock

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Burnley will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the line shows they might need that home-pitch advantage. They will take on Chelsea at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Tuesday, Burnley had just enough and edged Luton Town out 2-1. The last goal Burnley scored came from Jacob Bruun Larsen in minute 85.

Meanwhile, Chelsea never let their opponents score on Monday. They came out on top against Fulham by a score of 2-0. Chelsea's two goals came from Mykhailo Mudryk at minute 18 and Armando Broja at minute 19.

Burnley's win on Tuesday bumped their record up to 1-1-5. Chelsea's win on Monday bumped their record up to 2-2-3.

Burnley might still be hurting after the devastating 4-0 defeat walloping they got from Chelsea in their previous matchup back in March of 2022. Can Burnley avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Chelsea is a solid favorite against Burnley, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -146 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Chelsea has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Burnley.