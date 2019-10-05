Burnley vs. Everton: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Burnley vs. Everton soccer game
Who's Playing
Burnley (home) vs. Everton (away)
Current Records: Burnley 2-2-3; Everton 2-4-1
What to Know
Everton have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. Everton and Burnley are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET at Turf Moor. Everton is limping into the matchup on a three-game losing streak.
It was all tied up 1-1 at halftime, but Everton was not quite Manchester City's equal in the second half when they met on Saturday. Everton came up short against Man City, falling 3-1. The result was a vexing reminder to Everton of the 2-0 loss they experienced in the two teams' previous fixture Feb. 6.
Burnley and Aston Villa tied 2-2, good for one point each.
Burnley are 2-2-3 (nine points) and Everton is 2-4-1 (seven points), so if Everton wins they will leapfrog Burnley in the standings.
How To Watch
- Who: Burnley vs. Everton
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Turf Moor
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Burnley and Everton both have three wins in their last six games.
- May 03, 2019 - Everton 2 vs. Burnley 0
- Dec 26, 2018 - Everton 5 vs. Burnley 1
- Mar 03, 2018 - Burnley 2 vs. Everton 1
- Oct 01, 2017 - Burnley 1 vs. Everton 0
- Apr 15, 2017 - Everton 3 vs. Burnley 1
- Oct 22, 2016 - Burnley 2 vs. Everton 1
