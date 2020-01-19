Burnley vs. Leicester City: How to watch Premier League online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Leicester City @ Burnley

Current Records: Leicester City 14-5-3; Burnley 7-12-3

What to Know

Burnley will be looking for their home-pitch advantage to help them even up the season series with Leicester City. They will face off against one another at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday at Turf Moor. Burnley is limping into the matchup on a four-game losing streak.

The contest between Burnley and Chelsea on Saturday was not particularly close, with Burnley falling 3-0.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 1-1 at halftime, but Leicester was not quite Southampton's equal in the second half when they met on Saturday. Leicester fell a goal short of Southampton, losing 2-1.

The losses put Burnley at 7-12-3 and the Foxes at 14-5-3. Burnley is 2-7-2 after losses this season, Leicester 3-1.

How To Watch

  • Who: Burnley vs. Leicester City
  • When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET
  • Where: Turf Moor
  • TV: NBC Sports Network
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Leicester City have won four out of their last seven games against Burnley.

  • Oct 19, 2019 - Leicester City 2 vs. Burnley 1
  • Mar 16, 2019 - Leicester City 2 vs. Burnley 1
  • Nov 10, 2018 - Burnley 0 vs. Leicester City 0
  • Apr 14, 2018 - Burnley 2 vs. Leicester City 1
  • Dec 02, 2017 - Leicester City 1 vs. Burnley 0
  • Jan 31, 2017 - Burnley 1 vs. Leicester City 0
  • Sep 17, 2016 - Leicester City 3 vs. Burnley 0
