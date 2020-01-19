Burnley vs. Leicester City: How to watch Premier League online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Burnley vs. Leicester City soccer game
Who's Playing
Leicester City @ Burnley
Current Records: Leicester City 14-5-3; Burnley 7-12-3
What to Know
Burnley will be looking for their home-pitch advantage to help them even up the season series with Leicester City. They will face off against one another at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday at Turf Moor. Burnley is limping into the matchup on a four-game losing streak.
The contest between Burnley and Chelsea on Saturday was not particularly close, with Burnley falling 3-0.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 1-1 at halftime, but Leicester was not quite Southampton's equal in the second half when they met on Saturday. Leicester fell a goal short of Southampton, losing 2-1.
The losses put Burnley at 7-12-3 and the Foxes at 14-5-3. Burnley is 2-7-2 after losses this season, Leicester 3-1.
How To Watch
- Who: Burnley vs. Leicester City
- When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET
- Where: Turf Moor
- TV: NBC Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Leicester City have won four out of their last seven games against Burnley.
- Oct 19, 2019 - Leicester City 2 vs. Burnley 1
- Mar 16, 2019 - Leicester City 2 vs. Burnley 1
- Nov 10, 2018 - Burnley 0 vs. Leicester City 0
- Apr 14, 2018 - Burnley 2 vs. Leicester City 1
- Dec 02, 2017 - Leicester City 1 vs. Burnley 0
- Jan 31, 2017 - Burnley 1 vs. Leicester City 0
- Sep 17, 2016 - Leicester City 3 vs. Burnley 0
