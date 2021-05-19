Thanks to Chelsea's Tuesday victory over Leicester City, Liverpool find themselves controlling their own fate. Beat Burnley and move into fourth place heading into the final day of the season. It really is that simple. For all the drama, and the injuries and the struggles that this season has brought, Liverpool can still see it end with qualification for next season's Champions League.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 3:15 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 3:15 p.m. ET Where: Turf Moor

Turf Moor TV: NBC Sports Network

NBC Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Burnley +1000, Draw +525, Liverpool, -410 (odds via William Hill sportsbook)

What to Know

Liverpool need to win this match. While their hopes for the Champions League would still technically be alive going into the final day of the season should they not take all three points, a win at Turf Moor ensures that their destiny is in their own hands. They're coming off the most dramatic victory of the season, a last gasp header by Alisson to give the Reds all three points and keep their Champions League chances alive. It was an unbelievable moment, albeit one that serves to paper over the fact that Liverpool needed a famously dramatic last second goal simply to beat Championship bound Burnley.

But Burnley enter the match having already won at Anfield this season, a 1-0 victory back in January. Burnley don't have much left to play for this season, though there is some degree of pride on the line for Sean Dyche's men as they vie with Newcastle and Brighton to avoid 17th place and the title of worst team returning to the Premier League.

Burnley has to be hurting after a devastating 4-0 loss at the hands of Leeds United this past Saturday. This game was a close 1 to nothing at the break, but unfortunately for Burnley it sure didn't stay that way.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 1-1 at the half for the Reds and West Bromwich Albion on Sunday, but Liverpool stepped up in the second half for a crucial 2-1 win.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Series History

Liverpool have won five out of their last nine games against Burnley.

Jan 21, 2021 - Burnley 1 vs. Liverpool 0

Jul 11, 2020 - Burnley 1 vs. Liverpool 1

Aug 31, 2019 - Liverpool 3 vs. Burnley 0

Mar 10, 2019 - Liverpool 4 vs. Burnley 2

Dec 05, 2018 - Liverpool 3 vs. Burnley 1

Jan 01, 2018 - Liverpool 2 vs. Burnley 1

Sep 16, 2017 - Burnley 1 vs. Liverpool 1

Mar 12, 2017 - Liverpool 2 vs. Burnley 1

Aug 20, 2016 - Burnley 2 vs. Liverpool 0

Prediction

Nothing is ever easy for this Liverpool side, but ultimately they score a couple of late goals and get the job done again. Pick: Burnley 0, Liverpool 2