Burnley vs. Liverpool updates: Live Premier League game scores, results for Saturday

Burnley is hoping to secure a victory in their first match against Liverpool of the season. Burnley will be playing at home against Liverpool at 12:30 p.m. ET this coming Saturday. Burnley lost both of their matches to Liverpool last season, on scores of 1-3 and 2-4, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.

This past Sunday, Burnley took on Wolverhampton in Matchweek 3 for the first time this year, but the clubs will have to wait until next time for a more definitive result. They ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.

Liverpool left their first contest against Arsenal this season with a spring in their step. Liverpool came out on top against Arsenal by a score of 3-1. Winning may never get old, but Liverpool sure is getting used to it with three in a row now.

Burnley will no doubt be looking for a more decisive result in this contest. We'll find out soon enough whether it's one that they end up liking.