Burnley seek their first victory of the season when they visit Luton Town in an English Premier League match on Tuesday. Burnley (0-1-5), who won the EFL Championship title last season, have yet to record a win in their return to the EPL and earned their lone point of the campaign with a 1-1 draw on the road against Nottingham Forest. Luton Town (1-1-4) are coming off the first Premier League triumph in team history, a 2-1 victory over Everton on Saturday.

Kickoff at Kenilworth Road is set for 2:30 p.m. ET. The Clarets are slight +165 favorites (risk $100 to win $165) in the latest Burnley vs. Luton Town odds, while the Hatters are +170 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +220 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Luton Town vs. Burnley picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of last year's Men's World Cup, Eimer has been red-hot on English Premier League picks, going 57-27-4 for a profit of $3,450 for $100 bettors. Overall, he is 178-169-8 (+18.91) on men's soccer picks over that span. Anyone following him is way up.

Now, Eimer has broken down Burnley vs. Luton Town from every angle and just revealed his picks and EPL predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Eimer's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Luton Town vs. Burnley:

Burnley vs. Luton Town money line: Clarets +165, Hatters +170, Draw +220

Burnley vs. Luton Town over/under: 2.5 goals

Burnley vs. Luton Town spread: Clarets -0.5 (+150)

BUR: The Clarets have allowed at least two goals in four of their six EPL matches this season

LT: The Hatters have scored just one goal in their last four meetings with Burnley across all competitions



Burnley vs. Luton Town picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back Burnley

The Clarets are unbeaten in their last six meetings with Luton Town across all competitions, recording three victories and three draws. They have been strong defensively in the matchups, giving up a total of only four goals and posting three clean sheets. Burnley have netted just four goals over their first six games this season, but forward Lyle Foster has been a factor in three of them despite appearing in only four of the team's contests.

The 23-year-old scored Burnley's first two goals of the campaign and notched an assist on their fourth, a tally by midfielder Zeki Amdouni in the club's draw against Nottingham. Foster missed the Clarets' last three games across all competitions, including two in the EPL, due to a suspension but will be back on the pitch on Tuesday. Burnley's other goal in 2023-24 has come from midfielder Josh Brownhill, who registered a career-high seven for the club last season. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Luton Town

The Hatters appear to have recovered from a disastrous start to the season during which they were outscored 10-2 while losing their first four games. Luton Town ended the slide on Sept. 23 by battling Wolves to a 1-1 draw and followed by beating Everton on the road seven days later. Striker Carlton Morris has played a major role in the team's turnaround as he scored the tying goal against Wolves and what proved to be the winner versus Everton.

The 27-year-old Morris also netted the Hatters' first Premier League goal, converting a penalty in the 81st minute of the season opener against Brighton & Hove Albion. He is coming off a 2022-23 campaign - his first with Luton - in which he set a career high with 20 goals and six assists. Morris has one assist thus far this season, while defenders Tom Lockyer and Mads Juel Andersen have recorded a goal apiece. See which team to pick here.

How to make Burnley vs. Luton Town picks

Eimer has broken down the Premier League match from every possible angle and is leaning Under on the goal total. He has locked in three confident best bets, including two that pay plus money, and also is offering a full breakdown of this matchup. He's sharing his Premier League picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

So who wins Burnley vs. Luton Town on Tuesday, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in Luton Town vs. Burnley have all the value, all from the soccer expert who is up almost 19 units since last year's World Cup, and find out.