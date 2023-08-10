The Premier League champions meet the Championship titleholders on Friday when Burnley host Manchester City at Turf Moor to kick off the season. Pep Guardiola's men won a superb treble last season while Vincent Kompany's side were comfortably the best team in the second tier. The highs of 2022-23 will be tough for City to replicate but they will try to follow up on Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League success with sustained dominance despite losing key pieces like Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez. Guardiola saw his side go down to Arsenal in the Community Shield on penalties but Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic are solid additions to an already strong squad assuming that Kyle Walker and Bernardo Silva remain at Etihad Stadium.

Facing City is club legend and former captain Kompany who returned Burnley to the Premier League at the first time of asking. This current Clarets side is different to the one which made light of England's second tier with a busy summer bringing in the likes of Zeki Amdouni, James Trafford, Jordan Beyer, Dara O'Shea, Michael Obafemi, Luca Koleosho, Nathan Redmond, Lawrence Vigouroux, Jacob Bruun Larsen and Sander Berge. Kompany knows that this as tough an opening game as possible with City not only defending champions but also having won 15 of their last 16 meetings.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Friday, Aug. 11 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Friday, Aug. 11 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Turf Moor -- Burnley, England

Turf Moor -- Burnley, England TV: USA Network | Live stream: fubo

USA Network | fubo Odds: Burnley +900; Draw: +480; City -350

Team news

Burnley: Obafemi is already out after hamstring surgery while Trafford could start between the sticks against his former club. Berge might not start given that he has only just arrived from Sheffield United, but Beyer, O'Shea, Redmond and Zaroury should make the starting XI. Nathan Tella was Burnley's top scorer last season but is back with Southampton so experienced Jay Rodriguez could lead the line at Turf Moor.

Potential Burnley XI: Trafford; Roberts, Beyer, O'Shea, Vitinho; Cork, Cullen; Redmond, Brownhill, Zaroury, Rodriguez.

City: Kevin De Bruyne unexpectedly made the squad for the Community Shield so the only question mark concerns Nathan Ake. Erling Haaland will look to make a fast start for the visitors as he aims to better his 36-goal debut campaign in England. Walker could start despite doubts over his future while Gvardiol may well be eased in after his recent arrival. Joao Cancelo could be an alternative to Manuel Akanji after returning from his loan spell with Bayern Munich while Kovacic should be ready to start.

Potential City XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Akanji; Kovacic, Rodri, De Bruyne; Bernardo, Haaland, Grealish.

Prediction

Opening games are often tighter than they might be later in the season so expect that to be no different here. It might take City a while to make their breakthrough but expect it to come and eventually result in an efficient and Haaland-inspired victory. Pick: Burnley 0, City 2.