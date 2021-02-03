Manchester City are off to Burnley for as they look to continue their fine form. City have won 12 matches in a row in all competitions while Burnley have been in their own run of modest good form, winning matches against Liverpool and Aston Villa before falling to Chelsea 2-0.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 3

Wednesday, Feb. 3 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Location: Turf Moor -- Burnley, England

Turf Moor -- Burnley, England TV channel: NBC Sports Network

Storylines

Burnley: Sean Dyche's men continue to do what they do every season, win just enough to avoid a serious relegation battle. They may not be fun to watch, but they continue to be hard to break down and have possibly England's best keeper Nick Pope, between the sticks. On the other hand, it took them until second half injury time to record their first shot against Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side. So, while they might be difficult to score against, they have very little attack to speak of. Still, it's enough to have them sitting comfortable in 15th, and they can afford to lose against the Premier League's best team and not have it really impact their season.

Manchester City: Pep Guardiola's team are on the verge of making the second of the Premier League season very boring, at least from a title chase perspective. The side has done it more by being impenetrable defensively than with a high flying attack, a notable departure from past versions of Guardiola's City. They've only conceded 13 goals, eight less than any other side. The unlikely pairing of John Stones and Ruben Dias are anchoring a more conservative defensive approach that is absolutely destroying the league. City come into Turf Moor in first place, tied on points with crosstown rivals Manchester United despite having two matches in hand.

Prediction

City's slightly more conservative approach means they won't blow Burnley away, but they likely won't come close to conceding either. Pick: Burnley 0, Manchester City 2.

