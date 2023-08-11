The Premier League season is back underway and Erling Haaland's golden boot defense is off to a great start with a brace in Manchester City's 3-0 opening-day victory over newly promoted Burnley at Turf Moor. In a match that included quite a few familiar faces with former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany on the sideline for the Clarets and former City keeper James Trafford in net for them, it was all City.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

It only took four minutes for Haaland to open the scoring via an assist from Rodri before doubling the lead in the 36th minute with an excellent finish to cap off a well-placed ball from Julian Alvarez. Rodri would get the third following up a chance but it was also a match that could leave city with worries.

Kevin De Buryne exited after only 23 minutes with what seemed like an aggravation to the hamstring injury that he just recovered from and was replaced by Mateo Kovacic making his Manchester City debut. Josko Gvardiol would also make his debut for the club.

While the Clarets were ready for their return to the league with their press causing a few issues for City, Turf Moor wasn't with a fan hitting Rico Lewis with a projectile before being identified and removed from the stadium. There was also a pitch invader during the match as Burnley's Premier League return got off to a start that included a little bit of everything, including a late red card for Burnley's Anass Zaroury.