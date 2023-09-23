The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Manchester United @ Burnley

Current Records: Manchester United 2-0-3, Burnley 0-1-3

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Turf Moor

Turf Moor TV: Peacock

Peacock Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

Manchester United will head out on the road to face off against Burnley at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Turf Moor. Despite being away, Manchester United is nonetheless the favorite in this one.

The odds favored Manchester United on Saturday, but luck did not. They might be feeling deja-vu: they lost 3-1 to Brighton & Hove Albion, which was the same score (and result) they got last week. Sadly, the loss only continues a disappointing trend for Manchester United: they've now lost four straight matchups with Brighton & Hove Albion.

Meanwhile, Burnley has been struggling as of late, and they have yet to win a game this season. Burnley and Nottingham Forest ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw on Monday. Burnley's goal came from Zeki Amdouni at minute 41, while Nottingham Forest's was scored by Callum Hudson-Odoi in the 61st.

Manchester United have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four games. Admittedly, the team was facing some tough opposition over that stretch, including 3-1-0 Arsenal and 4-0-1 Brighton & Hove Albion (Manchester United's opponents had an average overall winning percentage of 69% over those games). Meanwhile, Burnley's draw on Monday left them with a 0-1-3 record.

Odds

Manchester United is a solid favorite against Burnley, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -136 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Manchester United has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Burnley.