Burnley are aiming to heap further misery upon Manchester United on Saturday when the two sides meet in the Premier League at Turf Moor. Vincent Kompany's men drew with Nottingham Forest earlier in the week while Erik ten Hag's side were beaten by Bayern Munich in the Champions League after Premier League losses to Arsenal and then Brighton and Hove Albion. Burnley have only won once this season and that was in the EFL Cup against Forest while United have already been beaten three times in the Premier League alone. The Red Devils usually fare well against the Clarets but Ten Hag is under increasing pressure which must be addressed immediately.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, September 23 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 23 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Turf Moor -- Burnley, England

Turf Moor -- Burnley, England TV/Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Burnley +333; Draw: +300; United -138

Team news

Burnley: Lyle Foster is suspended while Michael Obafemi, Hjalmar Ekdal and Darko Churlinov are all injured with Vitinho a doubt. Jordan Beyer should return while Jay Rodriguez is back and should join Zeki Amdouni, Aaron Ramsey, Mike Tresor, Anass Zaroury and Benson Manuel in the starting XI.

Potential Burnley XI: Trafford; Roberts, Al-Dakhil, O'Shea, Taylor; Cullen, Brownhill; Zaroury, Ramsey, Koleosho; Amdouni.

United: Raphael Varane and Mason Mount have trained this week but Sofyan Amrabat and Kobbie Mainoo were not with the squad while Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Tyrell Malacia and Amad Diallo are still out. Antony and Jadon Sancho will not be considered for the moment and Harry Maguire also missed Munich in midweek.

Potential United XI: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Reguilon; Casemiro, McTominay; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund.

Prediction

United usually fare well at Burnley and need that to continue here. It might be tight but Ten Hag should get a timely boost from his players with three points. Pick: Burnley 1, United 2.