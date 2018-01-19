Burnley vs. Manchester United odds: Premier League picks from model that's up 1,800 percent

Manchester United travels to face Burnley on Saturday (10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Network). Manchester United is a -189 money-line favorite, meaning you would have to wager $189 to win $100. The over-under, or total number of goals oddsmakers think will be scored, is 2, unchanged from the open.

Sumpter knows this is the perfect opportunity for Manchester United to put pressure on Manchester City. The Red Devils are now just 12 points behind the Premier League leaders and will be gunning for their third consecutive league victory Saturday.

The Red Devils have kept a clean sheet in each of their past three Premier League fixtures since conceding twice against Burnley at Old Trafford on Boxing Day.

Burnley, meanwhile, sits in seventh place in the standings, five points behind Arsenal. The Clarets have not found the back of the net in four of their past six Premier League matches and have lost their past two home league games by a combined score of 5-1.

But just because Manchester United is in better form as of late doesn't mean it will cover the spread against Burnley.

Burnley has held United to a draw in two of their past three Premier League meetings, including a thrilling 2-2 final at Old Trafford earlier this season.

