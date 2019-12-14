Burnley vs. Newcastle United: How to watch live stream, TV channel, Premier League start time

Who's Playing

Newcastle United @ Burnley

Current Records: Burnley 5-8-3; Newcastle United 6-6-4

What to Know

Burnley and Newcastle United are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Turf Moor. Burnley staggers in eager to bring about an end to their three-game losing streak.

Burnley never even stood a chance against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday; the final was an ego-bruising 5-0 blow. Things were pretty much settled by the half as Burnley was already down 3 to nothing.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up nothing to nothing at the half for Newcastle and Southampton, but Newcastle stepped up in the second half. Newcastle slipped by Southampton 2-1.

Newcastle United's victory lifted them to 6-6-4 (22 points) while Burnley's defeat dropped them down to 5-8-3 (18 points). We'll see if the Magpies can repeat their recent success or if Burnley bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

Who: Burnley vs. Newcastle United

Burnley vs. Newcastle United When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: Turf Moor

Turf Moor TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass

NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Newcastle United have won two out of their last four games against Burnley.