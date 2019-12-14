Burnley vs. Newcastle United: How to watch live stream, TV channel, Premier League start time
How to watch Burnley vs. Newcastle United soccer game
Who's Playing
Newcastle United @ Burnley
Current Records: Burnley 5-8-3; Newcastle United 6-6-4
What to Know
Burnley and Newcastle United are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Turf Moor. Burnley staggers in eager to bring about an end to their three-game losing streak.
Burnley never even stood a chance against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday; the final was an ego-bruising 5-0 blow. Things were pretty much settled by the half as Burnley was already down 3 to nothing.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up nothing to nothing at the half for Newcastle and Southampton, but Newcastle stepped up in the second half. Newcastle slipped by Southampton 2-1.
Newcastle United's victory lifted them to 6-6-4 (22 points) while Burnley's defeat dropped them down to 5-8-3 (18 points). We'll see if the Magpies can repeat their recent success or if Burnley bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- Who: Burnley vs. Newcastle United
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Turf Moor
- TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Newcastle United have won two out of their last four games against Burnley.
- Feb 26, 2019 - Newcastle United 2 vs. Burnley 0
- Nov 26, 2018 - Newcastle United 2 vs. Burnley 1
- Jan 31, 2018 - Burnley 1 vs. Newcastle United 1
- Oct 30, 2017 - Burnley 1 vs. Newcastle United 0
-
Liverpool vs. Watford preview
The Reds are in first place and rolling
-
Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad preview
Barca is fighting for the top spot with Real Madrid
-
Champions League draw scenarios
A look at every possible matchup for the last 16 participants in the Champions League
-
MLS makes changes to SuperDraft
The SuperDraft will take place on Thursday, Jan. 9 and it will be available to stream on YouTube...
-
UCL Star Power: Icardi a nice fit at PSG
Could Mauro Icardi be the difference maker for PSG?
-
Champions League rankings: PSG at No. 1
There are a handful of teams that could be crowned champions come late May
-
UCL: Atleti, Atalanta clinch spots
The Champions League group stage wrapped up Wednesday
-
Inter knocked out of UCL by Barca
A Messi-less Barcelona side got the win and sent the Italian team to the Europa League