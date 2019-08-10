Burnley vs. Southampton Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Saturday's Premier League game

The 2019-2020 Premier League season is here, and Southampton and Burnley will play their first match 10 a.m. ET on Aug. 10 at Turf Moor.

Last year, Southampton struggled during Premiership play, finishing in 16th place out of the 20 teams with 39 points. Burnley also had some troubles, finishing 15th with 40 points.

Southampton and Burnley were perfectly matched last year, playing to 0-0 and 1-1 draws; this will be a good test of who has had a more productive off-season. Check back on CBSSports.com for updates on this and all the Premier League action.