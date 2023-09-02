The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Tottenham Hotspur @ Burnley

Current Records: Tottenham Hotspur 2-1-0, Burnley 0-0-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET

Turf Moor

Turf Moor Online Streaming: Peacock

What to Know

Burnley will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the line shows they might need that home-pitch advantage. They will take on Tottenham Hotspur at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday. The Clarets will really need to gear up for this challenge, as Spurs will be their biggest challenge yet.

Burnley can only go 1-1 at best against Aston Villa this season after their first game on Sunday. Burnley will be looking for a result a little better than the 3-1 loss they were dealt on Sunday when they meet later in the season.

Meanwhile, Tottenham haven't lost a match yet, a trend which continued in their latest game on Saturday. They came out on top against Bournemouth by a score of 2-0. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Spurs.

Burnley couldn't quite finish off Tottenham Hotspur in their previous matchup back in May of 2022 and fell 1-0. Will the Clarets have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest or check back on CBS Sports to find out.

Odds

Tottenham Hotspur is a solid favorite against Burnley, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -117 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Tottenham Hotspur has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Burnley.