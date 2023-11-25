The Premier League returns this weekend after the international break.

Who's Playing

West Ham United @ Burnley

Current Records: West Ham United 5-2-5, Burnley 1-1-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET Where: Turf Moor

Turf Moor TV: USA Network

USA Network Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

West Ham United will head out on the road to face off against Burnley at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at Turf Moor. West Ham's last three games have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

West Ham and Nottingham combined for 11 shots on goal last Sunday, which explains the impressive five total goals scored. West Ham beat Nottingham by a goal, winning 3-2. The last goal West Ham scored came from Tomas Soucek in minute 88.

Meanwhile, Burnley's recent rough patch got a bit rougher last Saturday after their fifth straight loss. They fell 3-1 to Arsenal. That's two games in a row now that Burnley has lost by exactly two goals.

The victory got West Ham back to even at 5-2-5. As for Burnley, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost seven of their last eight games, which lines up perfectly with their 1-1-10 record this season.

Odds

West Ham United is the favorite in this one, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -103 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Burnley has won 4 out of their last 10 games against West Ham United.