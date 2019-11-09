Burnley vs. West Ham United: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Burnley vs. West Ham United soccer game
Who's Playing
Burnley (home) vs. West Ham United (away)
Current Records: Burnley 4-5-3; West Ham United 3-5-4
What to Know
The London Irons have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head back out on the road. They and are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Turf Moor. The teams split their matchups last year, with West Ham winning the first 4-2 at home and Burnley taking the second 2-0.
On Saturday, the Irons fell a goal short of the Newcastle Magpies, losing 3-2.
Meanwhile, Burnley received a tough blow as they fell 3-0 to the Sheffield Blades.
Burnley are 4-5-3 (15 points) and West Ham is 3-5-4 (13 points), so if West Ham wins they will leapfrog Burnley in the standings.
How To Watch
- Who: Burnley vs. West Ham United
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Turf Moor
- TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
West Ham United have won four out of their last seven games against Burnley.
- Dec 30, 2018 - Burnley 2 vs. West Ham United 0
- Nov 03, 2018 - West Ham United 4 vs. Burnley 2
- Mar 10, 2018 - Burnley 3 vs. West Ham United 0
- Oct 14, 2017 - West Ham United 1 vs. Burnley 1
- May 21, 2017 - West Ham United 2 vs. Burnley 1
- Dec 14, 2016 - West Ham United 1 vs. Burnley 0
- Dec 13, 2016 - West Ham United 1 vs. Burnley 0
-
Barcelona vs. Celta Vigo preview
Barca is looking to end a two-game skid
-
Bayern vs. Dortmund preview
The two giants meet on Saturday in Munich
-
USWNT wins class-action status
This is a major victory in the steps towards equal pay for the defending World Cup champions
-
2019 MLS Cup picks, predictions, bets
Proven soccer model reveals picks for Sunday's MLS Cup Final between the Seattle Sounders and...
-
Champions League TV schedule and scores
Here's the complete schedule and results of the 2019-20 Champions League
-
UCL Power Rankings: Bayern on top
Manchester City, meanwhile, slipped after a draw in Italy
-
Rodrygo, Real Madrid crush Galatasaray
The young Brazilian had three goals and an assist on the night
-
Juventus earns UCL knockout stage spot
Higuain assisted the Brazilian to snatch three points