Burnley vs. West Ham United: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Burnley (home) vs. West Ham United (away)

Current Records: Burnley 4-5-3; West Ham United 3-5-4

What to Know

The London Irons have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head back out on the road. They and are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Turf Moor. The teams split their matchups last year, with West Ham winning the first 4-2 at home and Burnley taking the second 2-0.

On Saturday, the Irons fell a goal short of the Newcastle Magpies, losing 3-2.

Meanwhile, Burnley received a tough blow as they fell 3-0 to the Sheffield Blades.

Burnley are 4-5-3 (15 points) and West Ham is 3-5-4 (13 points), so if West Ham wins they will leapfrog Burnley in the standings.

How To Watch

Who: Burnley vs. West Ham United

Burnley vs. West Ham United When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: Turf Moor

Turf Moor TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass

NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

West Ham United have won four out of their last seven games against Burnley.