Barcelona's horrible form in La Liga needs to change if they want to contend for the title, and on Saturday they have a chance to put together back-to-back league wins for the first time since the opening matchdays when they visit surprising Cadiz. Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Saturday, Dec. 5

: Saturday, Dec. 5 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Ramon de Carranza -- Cadiz, Spain

: Estadio Ramon de Carranza -- Cadiz, Spain TV and Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Cadiz +750; Draw +400; Barca -275 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Cadiz: Just up from the second division. Cadiz are well on their way to survival and actually pushing European places more than a quarter of the way into the campaign. The club is 4-3-4 and it's all been about grinding out results. Cadiz have just nine goals this season but 15 points to show for it. Consider this -- Barcelona have a point less than Cadiz despite having scored 10 more goals. They've been efficient and play with heart, already earning a win against Real Madrid.

Barca: On a decent run of form now, the attack is finally gelling. Barca have 11 goals in their last three games in all competitions, though it wasn't against particularly strong opposition. Against a Cadiz team that focuses on defense first, it could be tricky for Barca to breakdown the backline and their ability to sniff out passing lanes. Still though, Barca should cruise ... but a lot will depend on whether Ronald Koeman saves some top players for the clash against Juventus this week in the Champions League.

Prediction

Barca attack keeps it going, boosting their league campaign with an emphatic road win. Pick: Barca 3, Cadiz 1