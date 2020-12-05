Barcelona suffered their fourth loss of the La Liga season with a 2-1 defeat to newly-promoted Cadiz on Saturday, needing an own goal to get on the board and conceding an error-filled winner to former Manchester City and Sevilla star Alvaro Negredo in the second half.

The pressure mounts on Ronald Koeman's team as they continue to get wins in the Champions League while looking simply average in La Liga. Over the last six seasons, Barca have averaged 3.8 defeats per league campaign but have already surpassed that average with 28 games to go.

Barca had 21 shots on the day, triple that of Cadiz, with Lionel Messi having 10 on his own. The Argentine, who scored in the Champions League last week, had an xG of 0.50, with his average shot coming well outside the box at 23.8 yards. He never got through on goal for a golden opportunity as his struggles in the league continue.

Cadiz, on the other side, are fifth in the table continue to surprise. The club has beaten both Barcelona and Real Madrid so far this season.