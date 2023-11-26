Cadiz will host Real Madrid on Sunday and the Spanish giants have a big chance to increase their distance from FC Barcelona, who drew on Saturday against Rayo Vallecano. Carlo Ancelotti's side are currently second in the league, two points behind leaders Girona while Cadiz are currently 16th in the table and failed to win in the last five clashes. The home side only won two games so far and are two points above the relegation zone. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, Nov. 26 | Time : 12:30 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Nov. 26 | : 12:30 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla -- Cadiz, Spain

: Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla -- Cadiz, Spain TV: None | Live stream: ESPN+

None | ESPN+ Odds: Cadiz +480; Draw +290; Real Madrid -230

Team news

Cadiz: The home side will definitely be without Rominigue Kouame, Fali and Brian Ocampo through injury, while Luis Hernandez and Fede San Emeterio remain in doubt. Both Ivan Alejo and Ruben Sobrino will be back after suspensions that ruled them out of the clash against Getafe before the break.

Potential Cadiz XI: Ledesma; Carcelen, Chust, J Hernandez, Pires; Sobrino, Escalante, Alcaraz, Alejo; Machis, Roger.

Real Madrid: The side coached by Carlo Ancelotti is deeply affected by injuries. The latest ones arrived during the International break, as both Vinicius Jr. and Eduardo Camavinga are set to miss the rest of the current year and should be back in January. Arda Guler, Aurelien Tchouameni, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Eder Militao and Thibaut Courtois are also all out.

Potential Real Madrid XI: Lunin; Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, Mendy; Valverde, Kroos, Modric; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Joselu.

Prediction

Despite the injuries, Real Madrid should win especially after knowing that Barcelona dropped two points on Saturday. Pick: Real Madrid 3, Cadiz 0.