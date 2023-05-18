Teams looking to avoid relegation meet on Friday in what could be an intense battle between Cadiz and Real Valladolid in a key Spanish La Liga matchup. Cadiz (8-15-11) and Real Valladolid (10-19-5) enter the match with 35 points each and are just one point above the relegation line. Cadiz, which are 5-6-6 for 21 points at home, are 1-3-1 in their last five matches, with the lone win being a 2-1 triumph over Valencia on April 30. Real Valladolid are in even more dire straits, having dropped four in a row.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET at Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla in Cadiz, Spain. Caesars Sportsbook lists Cadiz as the +121 favorites (risk $100 to win $121) in its latest Cadiz vs. Real Valladolid odds, with Real Valladolid the +230 underdogs. A draw is priced at +225 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Real Valladolid vs. Cadiz picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+3.36 units), the FA Cup (+3.07) and the EFL Cup (+3.64).

Now, Green has broken down Real Valladolid vs. Cadiz from every angle and just revealed his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Cadiz vs. Real Valladolid:

Cadiz vs. Real Valladolid spread: Cadiz -0.5 (+110)

Cadiz vs. Real Valladolid over/under: 2.5 goals

Cadiz vs. Real Valladolid money line: Cadiz +121, Draw +225, Real Valladolid +230

CAD: They have a goal differential of minus-24, third-worst in Spanish La Liga action

VAL: Has scored just 30 goals in league play in 2022-2023

Cadiz vs. Real Valladolid picks: See picks here

Why you should back Cadiz

Los Piratas have boasted a balanced scoring attack, with 13 players all registering goals this season, but just seven have multiple goals. One of those with multiples is forward Sergi Guardiola. The 31-year-old has three goals on 34 shots with nine on target. He scored in Cadiz's last win against Valencia on April 30, and has registered six shots, including two on target in his last two matches. He is on loan from Valladolid, joining Cadiz on Jan. 31. He began his career in 2010-2011, and has been a part of LaLiga full-time since 2018-2019.

Also helping power Cadiz is midfielder Gonzalo Escalante, who is on loan from Lazio of Serie A and joined the side on Jan. 25. His last goal also came in the win over Valencia on one shot on target. In 10 appearances, including nine starts, he has three goals on eight shots, including three on target. The 30-year-old from Argentina has 18 career goals in 260 appearances, including internationally. See who to back here.

Why you should back Real Valladolid

Canadian forward Cyle Larin, on loan from Club Brugge of the Belgian Pro League, has been a shot in the arm for Real Valladolid since joining the club in January. In 15 appearances, including 12 starts, Larin has seven goals and two assists. He scored goals in his first two matches with Real Valladolid, both resulting in 1-0 wins over Valencia and Real Sociedad. Despite the side's four-match losing streak, Larin has registered two goals on 14 shots, including five on target during that stretch.

Also helping boost the offense is forward Sergio Leon. The 34-year-old has six goals and an assist in 28 appearances, including 13 starts. He has recorded 25 shots, including 16 on target. He scored a goal on one shot on target in the May 4 loss at Rayo Vallecano. Since joining Real Valladolid in 2021, Leon has made 59 appearances and scored 13 goals. See who to back here.

How to make Cadiz vs. Real Valladolid picks

Green has broken down the Spanish La Liga match from every angle. He is leaning Under on the goal total and has locked in two confident best bets, including one of them offering plus-money payouts, as well as his full breakdown of this Spanish La Liga matchup. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

So who wins Cadiz vs. Real Valladolid on Friday, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets from an expert who is profitable in multiple leagues, and find out.